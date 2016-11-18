Nazi-schmazi, v.2.0







Two years ago, I noted that Canada was one of only three countries in the world to vote against a United Nations resolution condemning Nazism and assorted other bigotry.

That was under the previous Prime Minister. Today Canada abstained from condemning Nazism. Progress! Sunny ways! [My apologies for the Pravda link, but once again, the legacy media here have been oddly silent about this.]

Meanwhile, Ukraine is busy naming streets after Jew-killers, white supremacists are securing places in Donald Trump’s cabinet, and swastikas are making their appearance in Ottawa.