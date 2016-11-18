Dr.Dawg

Nazi-schmazi, v.2.0

By Dr.Dawg on November 18, 2016 12:59 PM | Disqus Comments


Nazi.jpg

Two years ago, I noted that Canada was one of only three countries in the world to vote against a United Nations resolution condemning Nazism and assorted other bigotry.

That was under the previous Prime Minister. Today Canada abstained from condemning Nazism. Progress! Sunny ways! [My apologies for the Pravda link, but once again, the legacy media here have been oddly silent about this.]

Meanwhile, Ukraine is busy naming streets after Jew-killers, white supremacists are securing places in Donald Trump’s cabinet, and swastikas are making their appearance in Ottawa.

Return to the home page

Share
blog comments powered by Disqus

Search

Contributors

About this Entry

This page contains a single entry by Dr.Dawg published on November 18, 2016 12:59 PM.

The Quebec "justice" system was the previous entry in this blog.

Both/and is the next entry in this blog.

Find recent content on the main index or look in the archives to find all content.

Powered by Movable Type 6.3.2