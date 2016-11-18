The Quebec "justice" system







Women in Val d’Or will continue to be sexually violated, and subject to reprisals for coming forward.

Police investigated other police. A civilian official, appointed to oversee the investigation, said she would be “surprised” if no charges were laid. They weren’t. And I, for one, am not in the least surprised.

This afternoon we will get some official Crownsplaining, and we have already had some pointless commentary about looking at the “broader” issues of societal racism.

Let’s not say that the system didn’t work. It worked perfectly well.

UPDATE: The Crown's version.