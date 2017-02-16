I said it first









An Oklahoma legislator recently made a stir when he bluntly explained his thinking behind yet another abortion restriction:

Ultimately, he said, his intent was to let men have a say. “I believe one of the breakdowns in our society is that we have excluded the man out of all of these types of decisions,” he said. “I understand that they feel like that is their body,” he said of women. “I feel like it is a separate — what I call them is, is you’re a ‘host.’ And you know when you enter into a relationship you’re going to be that host and so, you know, if you pre-know that then take all precautions and don’t get pregnant,” he explained. “So that’s where I’m at. I’m like, hey, your body is your body and be responsible with it. But after you’re irresponsible then don’t claim, well, I can just go and do this with another body, when you’re the host and you invited that in.”

In an alternate universe where sentient, human-like intelligences only reproduce asexually, the concept of mammalian reproduction would be the subject of lurid and imaginative horror novels (which might possibly be similar to our romance novels or, I guess, pornography). Particularly disconcerting would be the concept of “male” and even worse, the idea of “sperm”.



(Later from comments) It has cells. That take over other cells. To make another version of It, by hijacking the cells and internal budding chamber of a member of a similar species.

(Emphasis mine.) Let the record show that I said it before he did:

But I suppose it’s nice for the anti-abortion lobby to say it so plainly: that women are hosts for an alien parasite and must be prevented, for the sake of the injector of the organism, from choosing to cease to be hosts.