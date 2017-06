Not content with murdering a Black man in front of his partner and her young child, the cops who pulled over Philando Castile handcuffed the terrified woman and then confined her in the back seat of a squad car, separating her from her daughter.

The quotation is from the 4-year-old kid, immediately after the execution—a witness to the casual nightmarish barbarism of American police. The audio here is simply chilling. Heartrending.

In America, 2017, the monsters are no longer under the bed.