Mandos

Another anti-earworm

By Mandos on October 14, 2017 8:45 AM


OK, I have another anti-earworm for you, after a few years. An anti-earworm, as you may recall, is a song whose abstract characteristics you are obsessed with but cannot remember the actual lyrics or the tune. This song:

  1. Seems to be relatively recent.

  2. Has a female singer who sings relatively melodiously and softly, but with a peppy beat.

  3. Has a saxophone solo.

  4. The end of the vocal refrain has a little…curlicue at the end in the tune, and seems to involve the word “heart” or “hardest”, I can’t tell. It’s possibly not in English (which would make this futile) but I think it is.

Anyone got any candidates? I keep hearing it on store and mall background music systems and have for a few months but can never catch enough of it to google the lyrics.

