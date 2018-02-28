What a long, strange trip it's been

































Whoops, wrong photo. Could derail the narrative that way.

















Better?

This is an open thread. Why? Because, maybe for once, I am not sure whom or what to believe.

I can’t believe this, for starters. On the other hand, Terry Glavin’s Maclean’s piece opposes a conspiracy theory with other conspiracy theories. It’s a stunningly incoherent article. Before he returns us to his Yellow Peril v.2.0 hobbyhorse, he leaves us with the unchallenged suggestion that the Liberals have been deliberately derailing peace talks between Khalistan separatists and the Indian government. Cui bloody bono?

Needless to say, I don’t mind Trudeau’s parade à la mode, and the pack journalism on this occasion will be something for future J-schools to ponder. But the presence of Jaspal Atwal on the tour, granted a visa to India while the peaceful Jagmeet Singh remains barred, may be of more consequence.

Yet, of how much consequence? We’ll be reaching peak tinfoil at this rate. Couldn’t it have been a simple misjudgement? Such things are not unknown.

Comments welcome.