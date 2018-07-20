Dr. Dawg

Ethnic triumphalism

By Dr. Dawg on July 20, 2018 7:15 AM | Disqus Comments


Bedouin village bulldozed.jpg

A grim future scenario: Canada’s new government, headed by someone not entirely unlike Andrew Scheer, establishes our country as a white, Anglo-Saxon, Christian ethnostate. White Christians around the world have an automatic right to immigrate. French loses its official language status, but acquires “special” status.

The right of the white, English-speaking majority to help themselves to indigenous land is now established in law. Reserve housing is bulldozed to build developments for the influx of white immigrants. They need living space, we are told. The displaced “natives” are deported to wasteland near a rubbish dump.

Outcry? I would imagine so. From some quarters, anyway.

But the Western “world” is selective in its outrage. I shall forbear from commenting further, however, because criticizing Israel is, of course, anti-Semitic by definition.

Return to the home page

Share
blog comments powered by Disqus

Search

Contributors

About this Entry

This page contains a single entry by Dr. Dawg published on July 20, 2018 7:15 AM.

14 words was the previous entry in this blog.

Find recent content on the main index or look in the archives to find all content.

Powered by Movable Type 6.3.6