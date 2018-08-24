Balbulican

Only a Flesh Wound

By Balbulican on August 24, 2018 3:22 PM | Disqus Comments

flesh1.jpg

The Conservatives’ disintegration is, in an odd, backhanded way, a tribute to Stephen Harper.

There never really was a united “Conservative Party of Canada”; conceived in exile and consummated in the back room, it was always an uneasy patchwork of Red Tories, Reformers, fundamentalists, right wing libertarians, Old Blue Boys, and an ill-assorted grab-bag of anti-this-and-anti-that odds and sods. It was Frankenstein, but it was Stephen Harper’s own Frankenstein - his design, his selection of body parts, and his stitching. And only Harper - micro-manager, bully and authoritarian that he was - could keep all those writhing, ill-matched limbs together, and keep them writhing and slouching vaguely in the same direction.

And now, it seems, a key portion of the beast has broken free. It’s the part that’s bellicose, with a mind of its own; delicacy forbids I should pursue the metaphor further, but I’m reasonably sure that a few Conservatives are asking themselves, with anatomical accuracy: “Where does that prick think HE’S going?”

Are Conservatives forever doomed to wistful backward glances at their Leader’s predecessor? The hapless Andrew Scheer now makes Stephen Harper look like a tower of strength and purpose. Stephen Harper established Brian Mulroney as a paragon of humanity, moderation, and leadership on Indigenous and environmental issues. Brian Mulroney made Joe Clark look…err…never mind. Let’s stop there.

Return to the home page

Share
blog comments powered by Disqus

Search

Contributors

About this Entry

This page contains a single entry by Balbulican published on August 24, 2018 3:22 PM.

But...history! was the previous entry in this blog.

Find recent content on the main index or look in the archives to find all content.

Powered by Movable Type 6.3.6