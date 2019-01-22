Gaslighting media









“You are a slow learner, Winston,” said O’Brien gently. “How can I help it?” he blubbered. “How can I help seeing what is in front of my eyes? Two and two are four.” “Sometimes, Winston. Sometimes they are five. Sometimes they are three. Sometimes they are all of them at once. You must try harder. It is not easy to become sane.” ~George Orwell





Revisionist history isn’t just denying the Holocaust. Sometimes it’s done on the fly—and the American media have just provided a ripe example of it.

The story, in brief: Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School, already known for rape and blackface, sent a bevy of MAGA-hatted male teenagers to Washington to demonstrate against women’s reproductive rights. Whilst there, they harassed a few women for the hell of it, and at the end of the day, waiting at the Lincoln Memorial for transportation home, they got into it with a small group of cultists (four in all) calling themselves Black Hebrew Israelites.

The latter seems to have been an all-purpose insult machine, throwing provocative comments at the youths, vilely insulting the one Black student in their ranks, and—for good measure—mocking a small group of Native American protesters who were approaching. The students reacted by engaging in chants to drown them out. The Native Americans, led by elder Nathan Philips, walked between them, Philips beating a ceremonial drum and singing.

There’s your wider context. Does it change anything about the photo? The smirking, entitled white teen facing down a Native elder?

I’ve seen that superior smile before. So have you.

But the liberal media and their punditocracy got cold feet. Gosh, maybe they overreacted. They’re sorry, so sorry. They didn’t have the whole story. Etc., ad nauseam.

The picture is worth more than a thousand words, in fact worth far more than the tens of thousands of words uttered by whinging liberals flagellating themselves for having been so foolish as to rush in to condemn rich white kids for being snotty racist punks.

Anyway, I’m with Deadspin. Just believe your own damn eyes.